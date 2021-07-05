APG Asset Management N.V. Has $18.37 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,088 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 324,107 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HPQ stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

