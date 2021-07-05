APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 31,410 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,410 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Equifax worth $24,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $83,062,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares during the period. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $45,037,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

NYSE EFX opened at $242.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $244.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

