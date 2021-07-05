Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apogee’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and sales improved year over year. It projects fiscal 2022 earnings per share in between $2.20 and $2.40 per share, up from the prior guidance of $2.10-$2.35. Apogee expects Architectural services segment to gain from new projects and strong project backlog in fiscal 2022. Large-Scale Optical segment is gaining from strong demand rebound. However, the Architectural Glass and Framing Systems segments will bear the brunt of weak end-market demand and softness in the non-residential construction markets. Meanwhile, Apogee will gain from its efforts to increase market share, expand into new geographies, introduction of new products and steady demand from new construction activities. Apogee has initiated an effort to reduce its fixed cost base, which will lead to incremental cost savings in fiscal 2022.”

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of APOG opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after purchasing an additional 555,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,015,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 298,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.