Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $134.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.27.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Appian by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $77,122,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

