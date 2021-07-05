Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $352.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 44,847 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

