Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of AQMS opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.53.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
