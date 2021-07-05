Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AQMS opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 2,434.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,320,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 716,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aqua Metals by 12,241.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 618,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 69.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 484,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 433.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 236,003 shares in the last quarter. 21.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

