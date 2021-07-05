ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $31,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $58.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

