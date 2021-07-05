Arcblock (ABT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.33 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00807515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.35 or 0.07940653 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

