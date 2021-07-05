Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce sales of $26.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $27.95 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $47.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $117.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $121.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 286,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 227,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 79,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

