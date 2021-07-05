Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.83% of Ardmore Shipping worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 69,161 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

