Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in June

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 742,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARNGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of ARNGF stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

