Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 620.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 633,781 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of Ball worth $62,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of BLL opened at $81.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

