Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 319,198 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 247.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $72,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,441,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $186.41 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,496 shares of company stock worth $16,304,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

