Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $66.13 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,771 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mattel were worth $66,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

