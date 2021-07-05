Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,735 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $76,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.07.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $233.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The company has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

