Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.23). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($12.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 360,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.