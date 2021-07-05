Assetmark Inc. Has $385,000 Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,788 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 88,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $19.08 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

