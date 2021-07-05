Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after buying an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

