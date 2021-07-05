Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 274.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 134,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,914 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $104.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,200 shares of company stock worth $4,319,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

