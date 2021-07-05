Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.60 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

