Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Paychex by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

