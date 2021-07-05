Assetmark Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

DLR opened at $150.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

