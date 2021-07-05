Assetmark Inc. Sells 274,064 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274,064 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NYSE FAF opened at $62.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.55.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

