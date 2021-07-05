Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 325,261 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $201,627,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.91.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

