Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

AY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 291,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

