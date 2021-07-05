Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

ATC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NYSE ATC opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atotech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,504,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,358,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

