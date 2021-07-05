AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $81.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $354,364.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,580,107. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.