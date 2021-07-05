Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 659 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,505.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,368.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,508.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

