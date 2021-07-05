Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 27,157 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

SPGI opened at $414.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $415.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.