Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $26.83 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 2.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $26,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.52 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

