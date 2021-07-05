Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,749 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $533.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

