Aureus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 192,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 365,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 630,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,604,000 after acquiring an additional 237,348 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 138,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.