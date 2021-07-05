Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

GLPI opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

