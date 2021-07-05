Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 763.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,974 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,177 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Autodesk worth $92,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

