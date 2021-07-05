Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Autoliv by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Autoliv by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Autoliv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Autoliv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

