Automata Network Market Capitalization Hits $76.36 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $76.36 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00134914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00167810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,696.80 or 0.99940301 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

