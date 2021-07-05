Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.60.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. 358,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,047. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

