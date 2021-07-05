Avenir Corp Buys New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Avenir Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.79. 1,599,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,033. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.31. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

