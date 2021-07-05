Avenir Corp Has $57.78 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Avenir Corp lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,691 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 5.0% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avenir Corp owned 0.27% of CarMax worth $57,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 452.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,478 shares of company stock worth $43,944,169. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

KMX traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.82. 1,064,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,294. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

