Avenir Corp Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avenir Corp lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 0.3% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

C stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.41. 13,227,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,165,188. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

