Avenir Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avenir Corp increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.7% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

MA traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $375.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

