Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in June

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.9 days.

BADFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.61.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

