Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,422,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Barclays by 34.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 225,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCS. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

