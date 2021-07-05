Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.