Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $217,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

