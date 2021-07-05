Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 121,961 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 70,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $287,000.

NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $30.03 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $31.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48.

