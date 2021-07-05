Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of ESML stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94.

