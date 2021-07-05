Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after buying an additional 167,924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

