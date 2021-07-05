Balancer (BAL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $72.01 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $170.95 million and approximately $72.01 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $24.62 or 0.00071415 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00054596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.87 or 0.00794430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

