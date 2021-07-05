Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,700 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 52.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

NYSE CIB traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 343,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,613. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.